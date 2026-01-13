$175M Cubs star Alex Bregman's wife Reagan steals his spotlight in Blackhawks red fit

It's a great time to be a Chicago Sports fan.

As the Bears were mounting their epic comeback against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round that will be remembered forever in Chi-Town, the Cubs were stealing prized free agent Alex Bregman from the Boston Red Sox on a five-year, $175 million deal.

May 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts after hitting a two run RBI double against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Bregman's wife, Reagan, who had the perfect one-word celebration post to commemorate the big-time signing, has always been by the two-time World Series champion's side, and in fact, a huge sticking point in negotiations was a full no-trade clause so that the Bregmans could enjoy a stable home environment with his wife and two young sons — Knox, 3, and baby Bennett, who will turn 1 years old in April.

Nov 9, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alex and Reagan Bregman arrive for the 56th CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena. | The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK

Bregman outshined by Reagan in his big Chicago debut

The three-time All-Star Bregman, 31, celebrated his Chicago Cubs arrival by getting the VIP treatment from the Chicago Blackhawks. Yet all eyes were on his spouse, who dazzled in a stunning matching red-and-black look next to her husband.

Reagan will be the perfect addition to the Cubs WAGs contingent with her fantastic mom style, which she showed off right after Bregman signed with Chicago, showing off an oversized leather coat and jeans ensemble with the perfect accessory to go along wit it — baby Bennett of course!

Reagan Bregman | Reagan Bregman/Instagram

Now if Bregman can deliver the Cubs another World Series title, Mrs. Bregman might become the new queen of Chicago.

