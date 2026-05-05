Alysa Liu Shows Her 'Guts' in Beautiful Red Dress on Met Gala Red Carpet

It’s been 10 weeks since Alysa Liu stole everyone’s hearts at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy with her historic gold medal in women’s figure skating on February 19. Now, the 20-year-old from Oakland, California, is winning over everyone again with her dress at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City.

Liu, who is still in college at UCLA, was a shocking winner in the Milano Cortina Games and the first U.S. woman to win gold in figure skating since Sarah Hughes in the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

Her charm, charisma, sense of fashion like her bold statement gold dress she wore, her unique upper lip ornament, and her signature hair certainly caught everyone’s attention while on her way to gold.

Feb 19, 2026; Milan, Italy; Alysa Liu of the United States celebrates with the gold medal in the women's free skate during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Hopefully she’s caught up on some sleep after as she was exhausted by the end of the Olympics where her bored look at Closing Ceremony caused a stir.

The Chinese-American has still been in the spotlight since, though, like her amazing dress that turned heads at the Oscars.

Liu steals show in red dress at Met Gala

Now, she did it again for the big night at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Gala in a can’t-miss red dress.

Here’s another angle:

Showing her “guts”: The inspiration behind the dress

Liu’s stylist Katie Qian talked about the inspiration for the look: “I wanted to draw inspiration from the “Body” theme of the Met Exhibit — it’s perfect because Alysa exists in the intersection of athleticism and art! Our LV look is a “dissected”dress — it’s meant to recall a cross section of the human body or a cell. The ruffles have an anatomical shape, almost like muscle striation, veins, the interior of a cell. At the same time it also shows the “guts” and the interior structure of a dress, showcasing the creation of clothing as an art form.”

“I wanted to draw inspiration from the “Body” theme of the Met Exhibit— it’s perfect because Alysa exists in the intersection of athleticism and art! Our LV look is a “dissected”dress— it’s meant to recall a cross section of the human body or a cell. The ruffles have an… pic.twitter.com/SCRvBhm846 — Up Next (@upnextdesigner) May 4, 2026

It’s definitely a showstopper like Liu was at the Olympics.

Other sports stars stun at Met Gala, too

While Liu certainly stood out, fellow Olympian Lindsey Vonn make headlines for taking her first steps since her horrific injury, while others like WNBA superstar Paige Bueckers had a unique graffiti suit on. Co-chair for the event and tennis legend Venus Williams was sparkly in a black diamond dress.

There were several others as well, but Liu definitely will be remembered with her gold medal-worthy dress yet again.

Feb 19, 2026; Milan, Italy; Alysa Liu of the United States celebrates with the gold medal and the flag after the medal ceremony for the women's free skate during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images