Alysa Liu Makes Bold Statement With Olympic Dress During Women’s Free Skate
Alysa Liu knows how to make a statement with her skating and her fashion. While her wild hair has caught attention at the Cortina Milano Games, the 20-year-old’s dress for the free skate finals with a chance to medal was very bold.
Liu was the youngest national champion ever at age 13 in 2019, but retired shortly after competing in the 2022 Beijing Olympics at 16. She returned to competitive figure skating in March of 2024.
She’s also a student at UCLA studying psychology.
The now 20-year-old Liu has dazzled at these Games already as part of the gold-medal winning combined men and women’s team.
The girl from Oakland, California, also seems to be joying her time off the ice in Italy during the Milano Cortina Games.
But Friday, it was all about her big chance.
Liu’s dress stands out
First her performance was amazing, scoring a 150.20 in the free skate to take the lead as of this writing.
No matter what, she’ll be on the podium wearing this stunning gold dress.
Here’s a look at her skate as well in that dress:
Her flexibility goes viral, too
While she was warming up, Liu showed off the flexibility figure skating takes.
Update: Alysa Liu is the Olympic women’s figure skating gold medalist
