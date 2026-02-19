Alysa Liu Makes Bold Statement With Olympic Dress During Women’s Free Skate

Alysa Liu knows how to make a statement with her skating and her fashion. While her wild hair has caught attention at the Cortina Milano Games, the 20-year-old’s dress for the free skate finals with a chance to medal was very bold.

Liu was the youngest national champion ever at age 13 in 2019, but retired shortly after competing in the 2022 Beijing Olympics at 16. She returned to competitive figure skating in March of 2024.

RELATED: Alysa Liu Emotional After Learning Who Was Watching Her Olympic Performance

Feb 17, 2026; Milan, Italy; Alysa Liu (24) of the United States competes in the womens figure skating short program during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | James Lang-Imagn Images

She’s also a student at UCLA studying psychology.

The now 20-year-old Liu has dazzled at these Games already as part of the gold-medal winning combined men and women’s team.

Feb 17, 2026; Milan, Italy; Alysa Liu (24) of the United States competes in the womens figure skating short program during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The girl from Oakland, California, also seems to be joying her time off the ice in Italy during the Milano Cortina Games.

RELATED: Alysa Liu Dazzles on Ice in Gold Medal-Worthy Fit for 2026 Winter Olympics Debut

But Friday, it was all about her big chance.

Liu’s dress stands out

First her performance was amazing, scoring a 150.20 in the free skate to take the lead as of this writing.

ALYSA. LIU.



Nothing else needs to be said 👏 pic.twitter.com/CcCSw9RDW6 — ESPN (@espn) February 19, 2026

No matter what, she’ll be on the podium wearing this stunning gold dress.

Alysa Liu wedged herself into first place during the women's free skate at the #MilanoCortinaOlympics2026! Get live updates from the event here. https://t.co/Jy0vdMbZe7 pic.twitter.com/Rq6Q56xLJl — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 19, 2026

Here’s a look at her skate as well in that dress:

Her flexibility goes viral, too

While she was warming up, Liu showed off the flexibility figure skating takes.

Update: Alysa Liu is the Olympic women’s figure skating gold medalist

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex