Angel Reese shines in all-white fit, miniskirt in Vegas showstopper
WNBA superstar Angel Reese brought another showstopping look to the pre-game fashion show, this time under the bright lights in Las Vegas.
Ahead of the Chicago Sky's meeting with the back-to-back defending champion Aces, Angel pulled up in an all-white fit by the Italian fashion brand Miu Miu, a sister brand of fashion powerhouse Prada.
The look was made for a high-fashion runway.
PHOTOS: Angel Reese makes statement with best pre-game fit of the season
Now, it's game time.
Reese is averaging a double-double with 13.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game this season. She currently leads the WNBA in rebounds. Over the weekend, she became the WNBA's all-time single-season rebound leader and all-time single-season offensive rebounding leader.
She has also set WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles.
There is no denying Reese is one of the biggest stars in the league and she is making her presence felt on and off the court.
