WNBA star Angel Reese rocked an all-white fit and miniskirt for the Chicago Sky's showdown with the Las Vegas Aces, proving even the Angel wears Prada.

Angel Reese attending The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 at the Vuitton Foundation in Paris, France.
WNBA superstar Angel Reese brought another showstopping look to the pre-game fashion show, this time under the bright lights in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the Chicago Sky's meeting with the back-to-back defending champion Aces, Angel pulled up in an all-white fit by the Italian fashion brand Miu Miu, a sister brand of fashion powerhouse Prada.

The look was made for a high-fashion runway.

Now, it's game time.

Reese is averaging a double-double with 13.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game this season. She currently leads the WNBA in rebounds. Over the weekend, she became the WNBA's all-time single-season rebound leader and all-time single-season offensive rebounding leader.

She has also set WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles.

There is no denying Reese is one of the biggest stars in the league and she is making her presence felt on and off the court.

