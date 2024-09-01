Angel Reese makes statement with best pre-game fit of the season
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky came up short against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in the final meeting between the two teams in the 2024 WNBA regular season, but Reese continued her record-setting rookie campaign.
The Chi-Town Barbie because the WNBA's all-time rookie rebound leader with her 10 point, 11 rebound performance.
On Sunday, the Sky look to bounce back as the team kicks off a mini road trip.
PHOTOS: Angel Reese's Dennis Rodman alter ego pops out with anti-Barbie look
First up is a meeting with MVP candidate Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx. And you know Reese was going to kick off the afternoon with her latest entry onto the WNBA Best Dressed List.
Reese is averaging a double-double with 13.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game this season. She currently leads the WNBA in rebounds and is on pace to become the WNBA's all-time single-season rebounding record holder.
She has also set WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles.
There is no denying Reese is one of the biggest stars in the league and she is making her presence felt on and off of the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trifecta: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas’ epic photo after Fever game
Ahhhh: Paige Bueckers’ heartwarming UConn ‘first day’ return photos, nostalgic twist
Stylin’ too: Paige Bueckers shows off multifaceted fashions in summer photo dump
Real life: Gabby Thomas has a ‘real’ job? USA Olympians’ other professions revealed
Game, set, match: Leylah Fernandez debuts new hairstyle at US Open (PHOTOS)