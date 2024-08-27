Leylah Fernandez debuts awesome new hairstyle at US Open (PHOTOS)
Leylah Fernandez is looking to do something she has never done before: win a Grand Slam title. The 21-year-old from Canada entered the 2024 U.S. Open as the No. 23 seed.
As a 19-year-old, Fernandez finished as the runner-up at the U.S. Open to fellow teenager Emma Raducanu. It was a match that catapulted both young women into the spotlight and there has been no turning back.
For the 2024 U.S. Open, Fernandez decided to switch things up and took the court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City with a brand new look.
PHOTO: Naomi Osaka's adorable Nike tennis kit puts ribbon on US Open win
When Fernandez strolled onto the court for her match with Anastasia Potapova of Russia, she was rocking some fresh braids.
Fernandez documented the new hairstyle coming to fruition in a video shared on Instagram.
The new look was done by India Williams, a freelance hairstylist in New York City. Fernandez was all smiles after getting the hairstyle done.
Unfortunately for Fernandez, she came up just short in a grueling three-set match, losing 6-2, 4-6, 5-7.
