The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese's Dennis Rodman alter ego pops out with anti-Barbie look

Angel Reese popped out with a message for the haters on Barbie Night between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, once again delivering a knockout WNBA fashion look.

Josh Sanchez

Celebrities Depart The Mark Hotel For The Met Gala Featuring: Angel Reese Where: New York, United States
Celebrities Depart The Mark Hotel For The Met Gala Featuring: Angel Reese Where: New York, United States / Darla Khazei, INSTARimages
In this story:

It's Angel Reese's night at WIntrust Arena. The Chi-Town Barbie got all dolled up for Barbie Night when the Chicago Sky host Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Reese once again pulled out a knockout WNBA fashion look proving that it's her world and we're just living in it.

Throughout the season, Reese has established herself as a WNBA fashionista, so the world was expecting big things when she stepped into the tunnel for Friday night's game.

MORE: Angel Reese turns heads with crop top & bike shorts from Reebok collection

She did not disappoint, but it wasn't what you'd expect.

Reese, who has had people compare her game to Dennis Rodman because of her elite rebounding but offensive struggles, pulled up in a throwback Detroit Pistons jersey.

This season, Reese has been crushing it on and off of the court.

Earlier in the month, the WNBA All-Star teamed up with Reese's Pieces fora limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on TheAngelReese.com. She also launched her own line with Reebok and announced a new podcast venture.

Along with her brand deals and collaborations, the Chi-Town Barbie has been crushing on the court with a record-setting rookie campaign.

LOOK: Angel Reese snaps at-home selfie in alluring minidress

She currently averages a double-double, and set the league's all-time single-season and consecutive double-double records, leads the league in rebounds, and became the first player to record three consecutive games with 20 rebounds or more.

She averages 13.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game in her rookie campaign, while the Sky continue to fight for a playoff spot.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Trifecta: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas’ epic photo after Fever game

Ahhhh: Paige Bueckers’ heartwarming UConn ‘first day’ return photos, nostalgic twist

Stylin’ too: Paige Bueckers shows off multifaceted fashions in summer photo dump

Real life: Gabby Thomas has a ‘real’ job? USA Olympians’ other professions revealed

Game, set, match: Leylah Fernandez debuts new hairstyle at US Open (PHOTOS)

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion Feed Page