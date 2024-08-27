Paige Bueckers' heartwarming UConn 'first day' return photos with nostalgic twist
Paige Bueckers had an unbelievable summer break that could rival Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese, and Flau’jae Johnson.
Whether it was owning WNBA All-Star weekend with Flau’jae, throwing out the first pitch for a Minnesota Twins game, signing new lucrative NIL deals to sport pink hair, sharing guilty pleasures at a local state fair, or rocking the ESPY Awards with the No. 1 most baller fit in a killer purple lavender suit (according to The Athlete Lifestyle On SI), the UConn Huskies women’s basketball main attraction made the best of her time away from Geno Auriemma’s squad.
So when the presumptive WNBA 2025 No. 1 draft pick returned to campus, much like Livvy Dunne and the LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics team, the UConn women’s basketball Instagram handle shared a Bueckers version with a heartwarming twist.
"Paige knew who she was from a very early age," the caption reads.
If you scroll through, they recreated her exact ‘first day’ arts and crafts project from when she was 5 years old. Even then, she knew she “likes to basketball.” Now, she’s a NIL juggernaut (no. 2 woman behind Livvy Dunne on On3’s NIL 100 list) and social media sensation, not to mention an elite basketball player.
Bueckers main goal in the short term now is winning a national championship for UConn.
