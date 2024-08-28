Gabby Thomas has a 'real' job? USA Olympians' other professions revealed

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Now that the 2024 Summer Games in Paris are over, many athletes will have to go back to the grind like the rest of us.

Gabrielle Thomas (USA) celebrates her gold medal in the women's 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Gabrielle Thomas (USA) celebrates her gold medal in the women's 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the 2024 Summer Games in Paris are behind us, many of the 592 United States athletes are returning to other jobs. Some were lucky enough to earn $37,500 for a gold medal, and some track athletes received big bonuses.

These athletes dedicate themselves to being in top physical form to compete, but going for gold isn’t their only job. Here’s a list of some notable names of Team USA athletes who have other occupations.

Nevin Harrison
U.S. Olympic athlete Nevin Harrison poses for a photo at the USOC Media Summit in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Mariott Marquis. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sport: Canoe sprint 

Accomplishments: A gold medalist in 2020 Tokyo Games, silver medalist in 2024 Paris Games

Occupation: Harrison, 22, works a few nights a week at a country-themed bar called Moonshine Beach in San Diego to help pay the bills. While she’s not working or training, she’s a biology major at San Diego State University.

Nic Fink
Nic Fink (USA) in the men’s 4 x 100-meter medley relay final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

Sport: Swimming

Accomplishments: One gold, two silver medals in 2024 Paris Games

Occupation: Fink juggles being an athlete with a job in the high-stress field of engineering. Fink, 31, holds a master's degree in electrical and computer engineering from Georgia Tech. He works remotely at Quanta Utility Engineering Services from home in Dallas, Texas. 

Canyon Barry
United States player Canyon Barry (6) shoots against Lithuania in a men's 3x3 basketball pool round match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sport: Basketball (3x3)

Accomplishments: Competed for Team USA in 2024 Summer Games in Paris

Occupation: Barry, 31, works for global aerospace and technology company L3Harris Technologies in Melbourne, Florida as a systems engineer. He’s the son of Hall of Famer NBA player Rick Barry. Barry played in the G League in Iowa from 2018-2022. Barry holds a bachelor's degree in physics and a master's degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Florida.

Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan
Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan (USA) celebrate their gold medal in the men's four during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Sport: Rowing

Accomplishments: Gold medal in the men's coxless four in the 2024 Paris Games

Occupation: Best, 27, has a career in finance as an investment analyst at the San Francisco based company Union Square Advisors. After being selected to compete in Tokyo 2020, Best finished his degree during the one-year pandemic delay. He studied business, engineering, and finance at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Miles Chamley-Watson
Team USA foil fencer Miles Chamley-Watson at a press conference at the Paris 2024 Olympics / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sport: Fencing

Accomplishments: 3-time Olympian, bronze medalist in 2016 Rio Games

Occupation: Chamley-Watson, 34, works as a fashion model. He stands 6 ft., 4 in., and is covered in tattoos. He has more than 445K followers on Instagram, and has attracted sponsors such as Nike, Red Bull, Richard Mille, Mercedes, and AirBnB, and just signed on with Tinder.  

Gabrielle Thomas
Gabrielle Thomas (USA) celebrates after winning the women’s 4x400m relay final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games / Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Sport: Track and field

Accomplishments: Bronze and silver at 2020 Tokyo Games, three gold medals at 2024 Paris Games

Occupation: Thomas, 27, works in the healthcare industry. The gold medalist holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center. While she’s not training, she has a second job at Austin volunteer health-care clinic for people without insurance. She leads a hypertension program there and has said she ultimately dreams of running a hospital or a nonprofit to expand access to healthcare.

