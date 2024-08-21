LOOK: Angel Reese, Reese's Pieces finally team up for collaboration
The long-awaited Angel Reese-Reese's PIeces partnership is finally here.
After reports one and a half months ago that Reese and Hershey's were in talks for the most obvious partnership ever, the Chicago Sky superstar took to social media to let her fans know it has arrived.
Reese, who leads the WNBA in rebounds as a rookie, has teamed up with Reese's Pieces for a limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on TheAngelReese.com.
The WNBA All-Star calls her fans the "Reese's Pieces," so the collaboration has long-made sense.
The "Unapologetically Me" collection features hats, shirts, and sweatshirts with a custom "Reese's Angel" logo that features a Reese's as a tiara, her signature since introducing the "Bayou Barbie" moniker while bursting onto the scene at LSU, along with a No. 5 jersey.
As Reese noted, there will be two additional limited-time drops on the way.
The call for a Reese x Reese's Pieces collab began after the Chicago Sky's game against WNBA Commissioner's Cup champion Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, June 30, Reese showed her love for the candy with some Reese's-themed Reebok Solutions.
The sneakers were custom-painted by local Chicago artist Marvin Baroota, who has been customizing Reese's sneakers all season.
In her rookie campaign, Reese averages a double-double with 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds.
