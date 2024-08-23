The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese turns heads with crop top & bike shorts from Reebok collection

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese dug into her signature Reebok collection to turn heads with her pre-game fit ahead of the team's game against the Connecticut Sun.

Josh Sanchez

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
In this story:

Angel Reese has done it again.

The Chicago Sky superstar has been the standout of the WNBA pre-game tunnel fits this season and really took the game to a new level.

On Friday, ahead of the team's game against the Connecticut Sun, Reese celebrated the release of her signature Reebok collection by rocking the crop top and bike shorts to continue to be "Unapologetically Reese."

MORE: Ranking Angel Reese’s Top 5 fiercest fits, kicks from her new collection

The look was completed with a Chanel handbag and her Reebok x Angel BB 4000 II sneakers.

It's been a big week for Reese, who teamed up with Reese's Pieces for a limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on TheAngelReese.com.

The WNBA All-Star calls her fans the "Reese's Pieces," so the collaboration has long-made sense.

Along with her brand deals and collaborations, the Chi-Town Barbie has been crushing on the court with a record-setting rookie campaign.

She currently averages a double-double, and set the league's all-time single-season and consecutive double-double records.

In her rookie campaign, Reese averages a double-double with 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Gold-medal look: Gabby Thomas stuns with leggy look in late-night appearance

Retro FTW: Nike drops awesome Raiders Bo Jackson classic NFL kicks (PHOTOS)

On the DL: Dallas Cowboys cheerleader addresses controversial ‘unspoken’ rule

Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos

Clearing the air: Aaron Rodgers addresses sexuality again: defends gay community

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion Feed Page