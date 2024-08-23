Angel Reese turns heads with crop top & bike shorts from Reebok collection
Angel Reese has done it again.
The Chicago Sky superstar has been the standout of the WNBA pre-game tunnel fits this season and really took the game to a new level.
On Friday, ahead of the team's game against the Connecticut Sun, Reese celebrated the release of her signature Reebok collection by rocking the crop top and bike shorts to continue to be "Unapologetically Reese."
MORE: Ranking Angel Reese’s Top 5 fiercest fits, kicks from her new collection
The look was completed with a Chanel handbag and her Reebok x Angel BB 4000 II sneakers.
It's been a big week for Reese, who teamed up with Reese's Pieces for a limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on TheAngelReese.com.
The WNBA All-Star calls her fans the "Reese's Pieces," so the collaboration has long-made sense.
Along with her brand deals and collaborations, the Chi-Town Barbie has been crushing on the court with a record-setting rookie campaign.
She currently averages a double-double, and set the league's all-time single-season and consecutive double-double records.
In her rookie campaign, Reese averages a double-double with 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gold-medal look: Gabby Thomas stuns with leggy look in late-night appearance
Retro FTW: Nike drops awesome Raiders Bo Jackson classic NFL kicks (PHOTOS)
On the DL: Dallas Cowboys cheerleader addresses controversial ‘unspoken’ rule
Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos
Clearing the air: Aaron Rodgers addresses sexuality again: defends gay community