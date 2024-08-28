Angel Reese stuns in spaghetti string crop top, miniskirt combo (PHOTOS)
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are back in action with an important game against the Washington Mystics at Wintrust Arena as the team looks to stay firmly in the WNBA Playoff mix.
And with another game comes another Angel Reese look, which she always delivers.
Angel brought out a bombshell look for the game with an all-yellow fit complete with a spaghetti string crop top and miniskirt.
MORE: 'Business Barbie' Angel Reese launches new podcast venture
Reese continues to shine off the court and establish herself as a WNBA fashion icon, landing multiple high-profile endorsements, and even launching her podcast.
There is no denying Angel is one of the brightest stars in the WNBA.
Along with her brand deals and collaborations, the Chi-Town Barbie has been crushing on the court with a record-setting rookie campaign.
She currently averages a double-double, and set the league's all-time single-season and consecutive double-double records, leads the league in rebounds, and became the first player to record three consecutive games with 20 rebounds or more.
Reese averages 13.5 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.
Let's see if she can continue to add to her list of accolades when her hometown team visits Chi-Town.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chillin’: Livvy Dunne snaps cute bedroom selfie while relaxing at home
Schoolin’: Livvy Dunne’s darling ‘first day of school’ photo foretells No. 1 LSU goal
Sizzlin’ sequel: Gabby Williams rocks handkerchief crop top for WNBA fit debut
How much?: Washington Commanders beer prices will make you say, water please
Ahhhh: Kobe Bryant’s 7-year-old Bianka adorably crushes Dodgers first pitch