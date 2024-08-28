The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese stuns in spaghetti string crop top, miniskirt combo (PHOTOS)

Chicago Sky star and WNBA fashion icon Angel Reese brought out one of her best looks of the season that left everyone's jaw on the floor.

Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) arrives at Wintrust Arena before a game against the Indiana Fever.
Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) arrives at Wintrust Arena before a game against the Indiana Fever. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are back in action with an important game against the Washington Mystics at Wintrust Arena as the team looks to stay firmly in the WNBA Playoff mix.

And with another game comes another Angel Reese look, which she always delivers.

Angel brought out a bombshell look for the game with an all-yellow fit complete with a spaghetti string crop top and miniskirt.

Reese continues to shine off the court and establish herself as a WNBA fashion icon, landing multiple high-profile endorsements, and even launching her podcast.

There is no denying Angel is one of the brightest stars in the WNBA.

Along with her brand deals and collaborations, the Chi-Town Barbie has been crushing on the court with a record-setting rookie campaign.

She currently averages a double-double, and set the league's all-time single-season and consecutive double-double records, leads the league in rebounds, and became the first player to record three consecutive games with 20 rebounds or more.

Reese averages 13.5 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.

Let's see if she can continue to add to her list of accolades when her hometown team visits Chi-Town.

