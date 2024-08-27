'Business Barbie' Angel Reese launches new venture that's 'Unapologetically' herself
If there is one thing Angel Reese promises it is that she will always unapologetically be herself. On Tuesday, the WNBA superstar announced a new venture that will allow her to do just that.
Reese officially launched a new podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," that is set to premiere next month.
New episodes will release every Thursday, with the permiere set to drop on September 5.
Angel Reese turns heads with crop top & bike shorts from Reebok collection
At this point, we need to call Angel "Business Barbie."
Ahead of the show's launch, official social media handles for all platforms were released.
It's been a big month for Reese, who teamed up with Reese's Pieces for a limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on TheAngelReese.com.
The WNBA All-Star calls her fans the "Reese's Pieces," so the collaboration has long-made sense.
Along with her brand deals and collaborations, the Chi-Town Barbie has been crushing on the court with a record-setting rookie campaign.
She currently averages a double-double, and set the league's all-time single-season and consecutive double-double records, leads the league in rebounds, and became the first player to record three consecutive games with 20 rebounds or more.
The Sky is the limit and there is no telling what one of the WNBA's brightest stars will do next.
