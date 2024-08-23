Ranking Angel Reese’s Top 5 fiercest fits, kicks from her new collection
It’s been quite a week for Angel Reese. No not on the court or with her pregame fashion fits, but rather with her brand-building empire (and dating rumors).
After landing the always destined-to-happen deal with Reese’s Pieces, the burgeoning empire builder and Chicago Sky rookie sensation debuted her full Reebok collection, modeling most of the looks on all of her social media handles.
Chi-Town Barbie first unveiled the new line with a viral pregame Chicago Sky-blue catsuit and matching kicks ensemble before their game against the Las Vegas Aces on July 16.
Since then she’s teased out the collection before dropping the full line last night into today. Now that it has all been unveiled, telling the Boardroom’s Nick DePaula, “This collection is for *her* to be stylish & fierce on all occasions.”
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI ranks the five fiercest looks.
Honorable mention: Lux Contour Crop Top and Leggings
The Barbie pink is the most bada** of the four available colors.
Honorable mention: "Unapologetically Angel" Reebok Answer III’s
These sick Iversons would be vying for the top spot. But alas, they’re not available to the public, so they’ve been demoted.
5. Reebok X Angel Wide Leg Pants
After a workout, these casual pants are perfect to hang out afterwards.
4. Reebok X Angel Lux 7 / 8 Bodysuit
The original drop from her new collection still slams.
3. Reebok X Angel Classic Leather Shoes
We’re always partial to simple, classic kicks, and these sneakers check all the boxes.
2. Reebok X Angel Lux Crop Top and and Bike Shorts
The shimmering silver combo pops and feels the most befitting of Angel Reese’s personality.
1. Reebok X Angel BB 4000 II Basketball Shoes
These shiny, glistening silver with Chicago Sky-blue trim classics are way too beautiful to ever be worn on the hardwood.
Whether or not Reese and the Chicago Sky make the WNBA playoffs, Chi-Town Barbie has already had a heck of a rookie campaign on the business front.
