Anthony Edwards returns after injury scare in Game 2 against Warriors
It's happened time and time again. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards goes down, appearing to suffer a potentially serious injury, exits to the locker room and then trots back out after halftime and returns to the game.
That was the story once again in Game 2 of Minnesota's Western Conference semifinal against the Golden State Warriors Thursday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. Edwards fell to the floor after driving to the rim and stayed down, grabbing at his ankle. He needed help as he exited to the locker room and put very little weight on his left ankle.
Edwards was initially ruled questionable to return, but guess who was in the starting lineup after the break?
The Wolves led the Warriors 56-39 at the half. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.