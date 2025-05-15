The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Anthony Edwards girlfriend Shannon flexes all-denim fit for Timberwolves Game 5 win

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar's girlfriend Shannon Jackson was showing off her look while talking smack after eliminating the Golden State Warriors.

Matthew Graham

Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shannon Jackson loves denim.

Throughout her return to Instagram after a six-week hiatus, the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, has been flexing all-denim fits throughout the NBA playoffs.

RELATED: Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon flaunts custom Timberwolves fit in IG flex

Anthony Edwards, Shannon Jackson, Aislynn
Shannon Jackson/TikTok

That streak continued tonight as the Timberwolves closed out the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors in five games after a 121-110 victory to reach the Western Conference Finals for the second year in a row.

Jackson rocked a corset denim top with jeans in a slightly different shade draped in a dark coat.

RELATED: Edwards' girlfriend Shannon breaks silence standing by her man amid drama

Shannon Jackson
Shannon Jackson/Instagram

The mother of their one-year-old daughter Aislynn also talked a little smack after the win was secured, hollering, "Wolves in five" as she stuck out her tongue holding out "five" with her hand.

Shannon Jackson
Shannon Jackson/Instagram

Jackson has an older son Krue with rapper Chief Keef, and she brought along her girlfriend Shanice Tyria Sarratt, who has a daughter with Ace Hood.

Shannon Jackson
Shannon Jackson/Instagram

The pair enjoyed a game that was never in doubt, and Jackson got to show off another all-denim fit, much like she did for Game 2, and in the previous round with matching fits with baby Aislynn.

Shannon Jackson, Anthony Edwards
Shannon Jackson/Instagram
Shannon Jackson, Aislynn, Anthony Edwards
Shannon Jackson/TikTok

If the denim keeps bringing Edwards and the Wolves good luck, then keep it going!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls

MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko

Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return

Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors

WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion