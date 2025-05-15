Anthony Edwards girlfriend Shannon flexes all-denim fit for Timberwolves Game 5 win
Shannon Jackson loves denim.
Throughout her return to Instagram after a six-week hiatus, the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, has been flexing all-denim fits throughout the NBA playoffs.
That streak continued tonight as the Timberwolves closed out the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors in five games after a 121-110 victory to reach the Western Conference Finals for the second year in a row.
Jackson rocked a corset denim top with jeans in a slightly different shade draped in a dark coat.
The mother of their one-year-old daughter Aislynn also talked a little smack after the win was secured, hollering, "Wolves in five" as she stuck out her tongue holding out "five" with her hand.
Jackson has an older son Krue with rapper Chief Keef, and she brought along her girlfriend Shanice Tyria Sarratt, who has a daughter with Ace Hood.
The pair enjoyed a game that was never in doubt, and Jackson got to show off another all-denim fit, much like she did for Game 2, and in the previous round with matching fits with baby Aislynn.
If the denim keeps bringing Edwards and the Wolves good luck, then keep it going!
