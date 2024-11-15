Loreal Sarkisian shows off huge wedding ring in fire-red fit raising questions
Loreal Sarkisian has been super busy of late and crushing fits while doing so. Her latest certainly raised some questions.
Known as ”The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to head coach Steve Sarkisian, the famous stylist is getting ready to drop her highly anticipated Lo's Wardrobe Bar boutique.
In the meantime, she’s been “calling out” Steve during a Texas game for his play calls, while rocking a smoking-hot Gucci look in the stadium suite. She’s previously impressed in an all-white cowgirl fit, and channeled fellow Texan Beyoncé in another winning look.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s surprising reaction to daughter Presley choosing USC
In her latest fit in a fire-red leather suit, there was something very big and noticeable on her hand: A wedding ring.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt flexes insanely ripped abs in sheer bikini top, shorts on vacation
It was reported over the summer that Loreal and Steve had jointly filed for divorce, but they seem to be on good terms and maybe even working it out as she posed with the ring on for this photoshoot. Unless these photos were taken pre-July, which would be odd to post them now, this could be the case.
Loreal even tagged Steve on her 39th birthday for giving her “the best birthday gift.”
Whether or not they are working on their relationship, Loreal’s ring certainly shines bright like her red-hot fit in these photos.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look