WWE Superstar Liv Morgan posts alluring ‘Revenge Tour’ photo
Liv Morgan explored the Big Apple like any good tourist should.
Times Square. Check. A Broadway show. Check. Lots of world famous New York City pizza. Check. The reigning WWE Women’s World Champion and Dominik Mysterio “lover” made the most of her long weekend at Fanatics Fest NYC, where she and her WWE Superstar rival Rhea Ripley owned the festivities like they were in the ring.
So as not to stray too far from her WWE persona, Morgan also posted this “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour” photo on both her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.
She also reposted the WWE’s recap of the heated “love affair” between herself and Dominik Mysterio.
Mysterio recently talked about the “love triangle” storyline between himself, Morgan, and Ripley on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast. Or as Paul calls it, a “love square” given Mysterio recently got married in the real world.
Not only is “Dirty Dom” making out with Morgan, he’s also getting licked on the face by Ripley. He addresses the juxtaposition between his character and his home life.
“She understands the difference,” said Mysterio, “from when I’m on TV, I’m ‘Dirty Dom,’ and when I come home to her, I’m her husband Dominik.”
His wife Marie even joked when the infamous licking happened, “There’s a tarantula in our garage.” Given he comes from the famous Mysterio wrestling family, with father Rey Mysterio, it seems like the 27 year old has a pretty level-head on his shoulders about all of it.
The 30-year-old Morgan also seems very much grounded by the NYC photo dump and looks like she’s enjoying her time away from the ring as well, saying over the weekend she’s going to enjoy this run of success.
Now fans will try to figure out what the “Revenge Tour” entails. Mysterio and Ripley will most likely be heavily involved.
