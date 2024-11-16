Sydney Thomas, viral Paul-Tyson ring girl, shares bombshell pics from event
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is in the books, with the former YouTuber securing a lackluster decision win over the boxing legend at AT&T Stadium, but it was the women who stole the show throughout the night.
Jutta Leerdam, Paul's Olympic medal-winning girlfriend, had a stunning fight dress for fight night, while Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor stole the show -- including a gnarly gash suffered by Serrano -- in the first half of the "double-co-main event."
Then, there was the blonde bombshell Sydney Thomas, who was a ring girl for the night.
MORE: Jake Paul-Mike Tyson ring girls flaunt tiny fight night uniforms
Thomas went viral during the event with many calling her the "star of the night." She recapped the night on Instagram with a series of photos that left no doubt she was one of the bright spots.
MORE: Jake Paul, gf Jutta Leerdam share intimate moment after Tyson fight
She finished off her lookback at the event with a pose inside of the ring simply stating, "what a night."
Sydney, a student at the University of Alabama who is from St. Louis, boasts a strong following of more than 309,000 followers on Instagram and over 603,000 on TikTok which will only continue to grow thanks to the exposure of the Netflix event.
And being in the background of the viral Mike Tyson slap moment will live on forever.
What a weekend it was for Sydney.
