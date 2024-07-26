Celine Dion dazzles in sparkly stunner at 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony
Making it to the Olympics is absolutely an honor. But also having a victorious year is Grammy-winning singer Celine Dion. Fans were heartbroken when the Canadian hitmaker revealed her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome in 2022, but she has always assured fans she would make a return to the stage.
RELATED: 11 best Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony outfits
Today, at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Dion made more than good on her word. Dion performed live from the Eiffel Tower, delivering a powerful rendition of Edith Piaf’s “Hymne de l’Amour (Hymn To Love).” Singing every note with perfection, and belting with pure heart and soul, the beloved music icon is back — with full strength on display.
And of course, in true Celine Dion fashion, she slayed not only with her singing, but also with her outfit. Dion shined bright in a glimmering silver dress, symbolizing a new, vibrant chapter in her life.
No matter what comes Dion’s way — as she says in her 1998 hit ballad — her heart will go on.
