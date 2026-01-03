Panthers QB Bryce Young causes stir in ‘WNBA’ fit for Buccaneers showdown
Bryce Young casually strolled into Raymond James Stadium for the Carolina Panthers giants NFC South showdown vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday with a WNBA fit on.
The Carolina quarterback has a chance to get the Panthers in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and win the South division for the first time since 2015.
The third-year quarterback out of the Alabama Crimson Tide where he won a national championship as a freshman in 20202 and the Heisman in 2021 has been great this season with 2745 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
The Panthers at 8-8 have had an unreal turnaround behind Young after going 2-15 last season. If they win on Saturday vs. the Bucs they’ll win the division and make the playoffs. Even if they lose, a New Orleans Saints loss to the Atlanta Falcons also gets them in.
For his game-day fit, the 24-year-old Young strolled in wearing a WNBA hockey jersey.
There’s no WNBA team in Charlotte, although part of the league’s original teams was the Charlotte Sting.
Young hails from Southern California so maybe he roots for the Los Angeles Sparks?
He’ll also have Golden State Warriors superstar and North Carolina native Stephen Curry in his corner Saturday as the future NBA Hall of Famer is a huge Panthers fan.
What a cool fit for a QB who looks calm, cool, and collected before a monster game.
