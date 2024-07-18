Steph Curry has 'had it' with a summer rap hit; LeBron disagrees
Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping single “Not Like Us” might just be the song of the summer.
Nearly three months after the Drake-aimed diss track dropped, the song has not left the Billboard Hot 100 top 10, and is currently sitting at No. 1 on this week’s chart. But while the song seemingly hasn’t gotten old yet, some people might just be tired of hearing it.
Today, while LeBron James and Stephen Curry were in a warm up session ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, a video circulated on social media. James and Curry are seen in the middle of practice, as “Not Like Us” plays in the arena.
While it is a bit noisy in the arena, Curry can either be heard saying “I’ve had it with this song” or “Damn, with this song.” It’s safe to assume he wants to switch up the practice playlist, as he can then be heard saying, “It’s not the only song in America.”
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar owns Drake: Serena Williams' 'hometown' burn at 2024 ESPYs
It seemed like Curry was mostly joking, as he is somewhat smiling throughout. James can’t help but laugh either, saying, “As much as I love it, we’ve got to get something else.”
While the song has gained a lot of traction, possibly to the point of overexposure, it’s safe to say James is still team Kendrick. Especially considering he was in attendance at Lamar’s “The Pop Out” concert last month.
So, most likely, its all love with Curry, James, and Lamar, and it’s probably best that they stay team Kendrick. After all, who’s ever heard of a “Kendrick curse?”
