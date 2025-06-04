Cameron Brink’s surprising blazer fit is ‘Wheel of Fortune’ winner in return
Cameron Brink isn’t back yet for the Los Angeles Sparks, but she’s back on Wheel of Fortune in another fire fit.
The 23-year-old WNBA star has been sidelined almost a year after tearing her ACL. While she’s working hard to get back on the court this summer with crazy workout routines in this splits machine, her fashion game is already at an All-Star level.
Brink has impressed already with her tunnel fits like her all-white tennis skirt one, and this leopard-print stunner.
Brink also has been featured in her bikini in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently, and flexing her abs as usual.
When she’s not training or dropping model photo shots, the 6-foot-4 Brink been enjoying time out with a taller fiancé Ben Felter in some epic photos, and even getting love from Kevin Durant while posing with him on the court in some leather shorts.
Also, Brink, who previously was on Wheel of Fortune in a winning boots and miniskirt combo, revealed she’s back on the celebrity edition of the show, but this time in a blazer fit.
Brink and her fit on Wheel of Fortune is always a winning combo no matter what.
Sparks fans hope the winning combo for the team involves her soon as well.
