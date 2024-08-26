Cameron Brink flaunts toned abs in sizzling fit with miniskirt & A+ smile
Cameron Brink was well on her way to establishing herself as a dominant defensive force on the court in her rookie WNBA season and the Olympics were on the horizon.
Unfortunately, a torn ACL brought an abrupt end to her rookie campaign and she has since been rehabbing from surgery.
Despite the rehab, Brink has remained one of the top fashion-forward players in the WNBA and that was on full display once again over the weekend.
The Los Angeles Sparks bombshell took to Instagram to share some photos from a night out on the town. Brink flaunted her toned abs in a sizzling fit and A+ smile that was sure to turn heads.
Killa Cam indeed.
Before her injury, the No. 2 overall pick out of Stanford was averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.
Brink has all of the tools to become a star on and off of the court and being in the Los Angeles market is certainly an added bonus. When she is healthy, it will be exciting to see if she picks up where she left off.
