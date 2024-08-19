Cameron Brink sizzles in bikini, holding cane from ACL injury (PHOTOS)
Cameron Brink is a brand genius.
Even though the promising Los Angeles Sparks rookie went down for the season with an ACL injury, the fashion phenom has been able to grow her brand with her style game. Just ask fellow WNBA rookie model Chi-Town Barbie Angel Reese, who gave her the ultimate four-word compliment.
Brink also has a charming, self-deprecating sense of humor, which is very much a part of her social media posts, especially when giving updates about her ACL injury recovery.
The burgeoning social media personality showcased her entire brand with her summer photo dumb, led by the summer stunner in a bikini with the humor of holding a cane from her injury.
She captioned the Instagram post, “Yk I loveee a photo dump.”
Her always-present dog is in many of the shots of course, her longtime boyfriend Ben Felter makes an appearance (with Brink in another bikini), randomly Arnold Schwarzenegger does too, her Sparks teammates are in there too, culminating with a final image of an inspirational quote: “You have been assigned this mountain to show others it can be moved.”
It’s understandable given Brink’s injury was a major mental hurdle, so that quote seems quite fitting for what she’s been going through on her road to recovery and the Sparks’ extremely disappointing season.
The biggest bright spot has been the on-fire fashion game from Brink and her rookie teammate Rickea Jackson. Hopefully their on-court chemistry eventually blossoms as well.
