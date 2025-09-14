Angel Reese crushes eye-popping all-black fit for Crawford-Canelo title fight
The only thing hotter than the Las Vegas, Nevada, weather on Saturday was Angel Reese’s fit for the big Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Álvarez title fight.
While Reese’s second WNBA season with the Chicago Sky ended on a sour note with her not playing with a back injury and friction with the team, she’s now in “Offseason Barbie” mode taking a jet out to the desert for some fun with her girlfriends.
Reese is always rocking something fierce like her high-end pink look. She also loves to have fun like her All-Star locker room dance with Paige Bueckers.
Last offseason Reese had some epic moments like being serenaded by Usher at a concert and going Baltimore Barbie with a blinged out look at a Ravens game. This year, her first stop was for one of the biggest boxing fights in history and she didn’t disappoint with her fit in all black.
Reese certainly lived up to a fashion queen on this night.
The 23-year-old will no doubt stand out amongst a star-studded crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night, and no doubt will be posting more. Stay tuned.
