Who is Canelo Álvarez’s wife Fernanda Gómez?

The wife of the Mexican superstar boxer is a multi-millionaire herself. Find out more about her.

Matt Ryan

Canelo Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez
Canelo Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez / IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Canelo Álvarez is set to take on undefeated, two-weight undisputed champion Terence Crawford who is gunning for a third in Álvarez‘s super middleweight belts on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be a historic night and the Mexican superstar boxer’s wife Fernanda Gómez will be there cheering him on.

Win or lose, Álvarez is set for an insane payday for the Netflix fight while Crawford’s share is significantly less.

The 35-year-old holds WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight world titles and has a 63-2-2 record vs. the 37-year-old Crawford’s unblemished 41-0.

RELATED: Canelo Álvarez flexes unreal pricey ‘Godfather’ watch before Terence Crawford fight

On the day before the fight, he shared a sweet kiss from Gómez and a hug with their daughter Maria.

So who is Fernanda Gómez?

She’s from Mexico, too

Gómez is 29 and was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, on June 22, 1996. She also owns businesses in the city — more on that below. Álvarez, too, is from Jalisco.

They split up after dating before reconciling and marrying

The two dated on and off after meeting in 2016, but reconciled and married in May 2021 at the Guadalajara Cathedral in Mexico.

She has two of Álvarez’s five children

They have Maria, 7, and new baby Eva, just born in August. Álvarez’s has three other children with three other women.

She’s a millionaire herself

Gómez has a net worth of $20 million as a business owner of nail salons and boutiques in Guadalajara.

She’s a model and influencer

She boasts 1.6M followers herself on social media. Álvarez has 19.1M for comparison.

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

