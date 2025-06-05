The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s sister Kylie rocks Georgia bikini despite both leaving school

Big bro was once the quarterback at UGA while his little sister was a cheerleader. She’s still, however, representing the Bulldogs with her latest look.

Then Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Georgia won 59-21. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Carson Beck and his younger sister Kylie Beck are no longer at the University of Georgia. Kylie, though, still proudly flaunted her Georgia Bulldogs pride with a red bikini and Dawgs hat.

Carson was a Bulldog from 2020 to 2024 where he played his final game in the SEC Championship after being hurt. He then transferred to the Miami Hurricanes for this upcoming college football season.

His youngest sister Kylie was a UGA cheerleader for football and a member of the Dance Dawgs for basketball where she made dance videos on TikTok like this duo video with a teammate. She was also Carson’s biggest supporter when he wasn’t at his best.

Kylie is also a big dancer and was invited to show off her skills with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

She’s still dancing a lot on her social media, but just not for Georgia anymore after she penned an emotional goodbye to the school at the end of April. In her most recent Instagram post, Kylie flaunted her red bikini and Bulldogs hat at the beach possibly back in Florida where she’s from. She wrote, “once a dawg, always a dawg 🐾 #backagain”

It looks like she’s enjoying herself and the beautiful weather.

Carson, meanwhile, finally surfaced after a nasty breakup with girlfriend Hanna Cavinder that had her doing a TikTok diss.

The Becks may have left Georgia, but as Kylie said, will always have Dawg in them.

