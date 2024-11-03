Carson Beck’s sister Kylie sends bro inspiring message after Georgia QB struggles
Carson Beck and Kylie Beck are very close.
The two are both Georgia Bulldogs and are involved with the football team. Carson is the team’s senior star quarterback while Kylie is a sophomore cheerleader. Kylie is also besties with Carson’s star girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, even if she upstages her in photos.
With a big homecoming game for the Becks in Jacksonville, Florida, where they are from, there was a lot of pressure Saturday for Carson to perform and beat the Florida Gators in what is known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party”.
Although Georgia won the game 34-20, Carson struggled with three interceptions. While Cavinder supported her man with a fangirl shirt and unbottoned jeans, it was Kylie who took to social media to prop big bro up.
Her touching words of encouragement were, “Never met a stronger person. You are such a fighter and lead your team so well ❤️.”
Those are kind words from the 19-year-old sister.
The Bulldogs are 7-1 and ranked No. 2. With a big game at Ole Miss next weekend and then against Tennessee, Beck knows he will have to play better.
Win or lose, little sis Kylie has bro’s back.
