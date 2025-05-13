The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Miami QB Carson Beck sneakily reappears on social media dominating another sport

The Hurricanes quarterback is back on social media after his much publicized breakup with Hanna Cavinder.

Matt Ryan

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) shown on the field prior to the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) shown on the field prior to the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Carson Beck reappeared on social media on Tuesday while playing another sport.

The 23-year-old Miami Hurricanes quarterback who transferred this offseason from the Georgia Bulldogs was the center of a lot of talk — and not just about his insane NIL money — but for his relationship with influencer and then Hurricanes basketball star Hanna Cavinder that turned into a nasty breakup.

Beck and Cavinder started dating back in July and she would attend his games in fire fits like this custom UGA crop top. She was also good friends with his sister, Kylie Beck, who even went to a Miami basketball game in her own custom Cavinder top.

RELATED: Carson Beck’s cheerleader sister Kylie announces she too is leaving Georgia

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder
Hanna Cavinder with Beck during the football season. / Hanna Cavinder/Instagram

After transferring to play in Miami and be with her, things got ugly and Hanna did a whole TikTok diss of him. Since then, besides a one-word response out of Carson, he’s vanished from social media.

That is until now when he reappeared on Instagram Storeis crushing a golf ball a ridiculous distance while wearing an incognito hoodie on the course.

RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie dances with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders after huge invite

Carson Beck
Carson Beck/Instagram
Carson Beck
Carson Beck/Instagram

Even Kylie said, “nice swing.”

It’s good to see Carson back and out there enjoying life with college football season only 15 weekends away.

Carson Bec
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls

MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko

Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return

Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors

WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News