Miami QB Carson Beck sneakily reappears on social media dominating another sport
Carson Beck reappeared on social media on Tuesday while playing another sport.
The 23-year-old Miami Hurricanes quarterback who transferred this offseason from the Georgia Bulldogs was the center of a lot of talk — and not just about his insane NIL money — but for his relationship with influencer and then Hurricanes basketball star Hanna Cavinder that turned into a nasty breakup.
Beck and Cavinder started dating back in July and she would attend his games in fire fits like this custom UGA crop top. She was also good friends with his sister, Kylie Beck, who even went to a Miami basketball game in her own custom Cavinder top.
After transferring to play in Miami and be with her, things got ugly and Hanna did a whole TikTok diss of him. Since then, besides a one-word response out of Carson, he’s vanished from social media.
That is until now when he reappeared on Instagram Storeis crushing a golf ball a ridiculous distance while wearing an incognito hoodie on the course.
Even Kylie said, “nice swing.”
It’s good to see Carson back and out there enjoying life with college football season only 15 weekends away.
