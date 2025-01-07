Chelsea Freeman unveils adorable merch based on a Freeman family member
Freddie Freeman may not have expected to get a kitten — shortly after winning the World Series, the 35-year-old first baseman posted on Instagram that he took “a nap and [woke] up to a new cat” — but Champ the cat has quickly become a member of the Freeman family, beloved by friends and fans alike. It looks like he’s becoming an unofficial Dodger, too, based on his latest business venture!
Chelsea Freeman announced on Instagram on Monday, January 6 that Champ would be featured on a new line of merchandise from her Chelsea Freeman Collection. “Here for the Champ merch,” the 33-year-old WAG wrote on her Instagram Story, which included a picture of the Freemans’ son Charlie cuddled up with the kitty and wearing a Champ T-shirt.
Tiny Turnip, the sports fashion brand that produces the Chelsea Freeman Collection, promoted the merch on their own Instagram, writing, “The cats out of the bag!!! 🐱🏆Introducing our new Champ the Cat artwork, the newest addition to the Chelsea Freeman Collection! Purrrfect for Dodgers fans of all ages!”
The artwork shows the adorable grey cat sitting on base, sporting a Dodgers hat and jersey and sticking out his tongue. Fans of the Freemans were quick to chime in with supportive comments. “Cutest T and Charlie and Champ are adorable! 💛😻,” wrote one follower. “Yay!! So cute, can’t wait to see all the new adventures,” added another.
Perhaps Champ will join Shohei Ohtani’s dog Decoy in the ranks of Dodger pet celebrities!