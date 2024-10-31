Chelsea Freeman, MVP hubby Freddie share heartfelt kiss after World Series
Chelsea Freeman has been a supportive wife throughout the 2024 World Series, cheering on her husband Freddie Freeman from the very beginning with his Game 1 heroics that put the Los Angeles Dodgers on the right path.
She has shown up to every game with some glamorous fits and has represented the team and her husband down to her fingertips.
On Wednesday night, it all paid off with the Dodgers clinching the World Series in the Bronx after an epic comeback win.
MORE: Chelsea Freeman celebrates Freddie MVP, Dodgers World Series win
After the game, Chelsea joined Freddie on the field for an adorable kiss as they celebrated the big win and Freddie's World Series MVP nod.
Chelsea also dropped a four-word reaction to the special moment.
"My 2x World Champion!!!" she wrote.
This isn't Freddie and Chelsea's first World Series rodeo.
In the last year of Freeman's contract with the Atlanta Braves, Freeman helped lead the team to a World Series win. After issues during contract negotiations, Freeman said goodbye to Atlanta and returned to his home in Southern California to play for the Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million deal.
Now he's back at the top of the MLB world.
MORE: Chelsea Freeman rocks all-black Dodgers crop top fit for World Series Game 2
Chelsea and Freddie began dating in 2011 when Freeman was a member of the Braves.
Before they were married in November 2014, Chelsea appeared on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta as she picked out her wedding gown.
The couple has three sons: Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner.
She is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, which sells stylish sports apparel for Atlanta and Los Angeles. Expect to see some Dodgers championship gear coming soon
