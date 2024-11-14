Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea releases Dodgers WAG collection to the public
Chelsea Freeman is still riding riding high following the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 World Series win over the New York Yankees, where her husband Freddie Freeman was named the Most Valuable Player. Now, the 33-year-old WAG is celebrating her hubby's triumph in style by releasing a new champions collection to the public.
Tiny Turnip, an off-the-field sports fashion brand, announced on Instagram that Chelsea has partnered with the company to release a Dodgers World Series Champion collection. The clothes, which were specifically designed by Chelsea, were previously made for the wives and girlfriends of the Dodgers players, but will now be available for all to enjoy.
"Tiny Turnip 2024 World Series Champion Collection and the @chelseafreemancollectionare now live! The pieces designed with @chelseafreemanexclusively for the @dodgers wives to wear during the series are now available for everyone!" *THE COMPANY ANNOUNCED ON TK DATE. Thanks for loving our designs and supporting our small, women-owned business! We LA."
The collection is available now and features a slew of items, including a puffy jacket, satin jacket, vest, T-shirts, and more. Fortunately, Chelsea boasts over 540K followers on Instagram, with an additional 45K on her personal collections page and another 30K+ on the Tiny Turnips page.
Needless to say, her followers went wild over the fashion collab. *
"WHAT !! I Need these LA ALL Day!!" shouted one person.
"I love the satin jackets!!!!" wrote another.
A third person gushed, "So cute!!!!"
Chelsea has remained quite busy after the Dodgers' big win. She recently surprised Freddie and her kids with a new cat, something the eight-time all-star joked about on social media. Regardless, the Freeman family continues to hit homers.
