Shohei Ohtani Had His Adorable Dog Help With Baby Announcement
Shohei Ohtani wrapped up an eventful 2024 with perhaps his best announcement yet—he and his wife, Mamiko, are expecting a baby. Ohtani took to Instagram and posted a picture that included his dog, Decoy, a sonogram, baby onesie and baby shoes to share the exciting news.
"Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!" Ohtani wrote on Instagram.
In a list from Ohtani in high school that went viral earlier this year, Ohtani had written that he wanted to get married and win the World Series by the age of 26, and have his first child by the age of 28. At age 30, Ohtani's plans might have taken a little longer than he anticipated, but he now wraps up 2024 married with his first World Series trophy and a baby on the way.
In his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, Ohtani became the first player to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases, won MVP for a third time and won the World Series in his first postseason appearance. In his personal life, Ohtani revealed he was married—much to the surprise of his coach and teammates—last winter during spring training. This winter, Ohtani has shared that his family is adding a baby.
What a year, Ohtani.