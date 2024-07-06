Chicago Sky's Angel Reese slays with stunning fit after fashion misstep (PHOTO)
Angel Reese is in the running for WNBA Rookie of the Year and league style-icon MVP.
The Chicago Sky star is playing against the Seattle Storm at the time of this post, but for The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, we’re already declaring her the winner of the pregame catwalk.
On Tuesday, Chi Barbie wore a sleek green jean denim top and bottom. The only problem: Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl wore the same exact outfit the week prior.
Reese and Muhl both had good-natured fun with it.
Muhl, like Reese, always shows up with a strong fashion game, and tonight was no different.
Also her former teammate Connecticut Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers, who is the presumptive No. 1 WNBA draft pick in waiting, was rocking a Muhl jersey at tonight’s game.
Everyone was rocking it, but Reese took it to another level. Game over.
— Enjoy free coverage of the rich and fabulous players from The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
More: Unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio stealthy attends Michael Rubin White Party
More: Ranking Angel Reese’s top 10 most baller fits, kicks in 2024 (so far)
Watch: Tom Brady, Travis Scott appease nerd-king Michael Rubin with beach football (VIDEO)
More: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany flaunt their style at Wimbledon (PHOTOS)
More: Most heartwarming LeBron, Bronny father-son moments (PHOTOS)