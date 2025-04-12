Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt flexes iced-out cross with shoestring top for Coachella
Gracie Hunt is now enjoying her offseason after the disastrous Super Bowl loss, a breakup with boyfriend Cody Keith, and a new mystery man. The one constant has always been her fit game, which is always on fire.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas 2021 was a bright spot all season on game days with her fashion like her sparkly gold dress and red purse for Super Bowl LIX, and outside of the stadium like her all-leather dueling fit with her younger sister Ava Hunt, 19, who she just shared an epic birthday party with.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt posts cryptic caption amid new boyfriend drama
Gracie was in the news in early March after deleting Keith from her social media after having dated since September, which he seemed to confirm with his own post. She also recently posted her new love interest with potential Chiefs ties in a stunning reveal on her Instagram.
Now, the 26 year old is at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, with some friends and with a spectacular view.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt reveals 26 life lessons turning 26 in men’s collared fit
As well as another spectacular fit in a shoestring top and a miniskirt to go along with her iced-out cross necklace.
Day one was another fire look from Gracie. There was also a fire lineup on Friday at Coachella: Lady Gaga was the headline to go along with Missy Elliot, GloRilla, Mustard, Tyla, Benson Boone, the Go-Go's, Ravyn Lenae, Yeat, and more
What fit will day two bring for Gracie?