Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt posts cryptic caption amid new boyfriend drama
Gracie Hunt is being more cryptic than ever on social media these days.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas 2021 made headlines all football season for her fire fits like her sparkly gold minidress and red purse look that was the team’s biggest highlight during the disastrous Super Bowl loss and failed three-peat.
After the loss, rumors swirled and have been confirmed of Hunt’s breakup with boyfriend Cody Keith, with whom she dated since September. She deleted all evidence of him on her social media and then dropped a post announcing a new love with a mystery man with possible Chiefs connections.
Now, she dropped a new fire minidress fit and wrote, “When grace is your response and happiness is your headline… 💅🏻🤍.”
What does it all mean?
Maybe it’s a retort to her breakup and Keith’s latest post that took a dig at her?
Even her mom Tavia Hunt had a recent cryptic post after the “most challenging month.”
Regardless, it’s a sizzling look by the now 26-year-old Gracie. While we don’t fully know what’s going on in Chiefs kingdom with the royal family, Gracie sure looks happy announcing her new relationship and in the latest minidress post.