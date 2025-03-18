The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt turns heads in tennis miniskirt, crop-top combo

The former Miss Kansas brings the heat with her latest fit amid breakup rumors with her boyfriend.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt very well could be single again with rumors swirling about her relationship going sour with former college football quarterback Cody Keith. That’s not stopping her from stepping out and crushing another fire look that is sure to turn a lot of heads.

The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas is known to slay her fits like her sparkly gold minidress winner that was the team’s lone bright spot on Super Bowl Sunday, and her MLS game leather duel with younger sister Ava Hunt, and most recently upstaging the bride at a wedding in Costa Rica in a powerful pink gown.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt flexes anti-St. Patrick's workout fit amid newly-single speculation

Gracie Hunt, Ava Hunt
Gracie and sister Ava during Super Bowl week. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Gracie, who has her own NFL licensed clothing line in the WEAR by Erin Andrews collection, dropped a fire miniskirt and crop-top combo while on the tennis court.

RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s preppy white golf shirt perfectly matches her purse dog

The question is: Does Gracie have a partner hitting the ball back to her? Gracie and Keith just went public with their relationship in September, and he was seen with her at Chiefs games and all over like the night Gracie rocked a city lights fit in Keith’s hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

With or without Keith, Gracie Hunt is going to continue to bring the heat in her outfits.

Kansas City Chiefs Gracie Hunt pickleball
Gracie Hunt also has slayed a pickleball fit in the past. / Gracie Hunt / Instagram
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion