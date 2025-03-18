Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt turns heads in tennis miniskirt, crop-top combo
Gracie Hunt very well could be single again with rumors swirling about her relationship going sour with former college football quarterback Cody Keith. That’s not stopping her from stepping out and crushing another fire look that is sure to turn a lot of heads.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas is known to slay her fits like her sparkly gold minidress winner that was the team’s lone bright spot on Super Bowl Sunday, and her MLS game leather duel with younger sister Ava Hunt, and most recently upstaging the bride at a wedding in Costa Rica in a powerful pink gown.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt flexes anti-St. Patrick's workout fit amid newly-single speculation
Gracie, who has her own NFL licensed clothing line in the WEAR by Erin Andrews collection, dropped a fire miniskirt and crop-top combo while on the tennis court.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s preppy white golf shirt perfectly matches her purse dog
The question is: Does Gracie have a partner hitting the ball back to her? Gracie and Keith just went public with their relationship in September, and he was seen with her at Chiefs games and all over like the night Gracie rocked a city lights fit in Keith’s hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.
With or without Keith, Gracie Hunt is going to continue to bring the heat in her outfits.