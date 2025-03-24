Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt ditches SMU for spring break Mexico sun with Gracie, friends
Ava Hunt got away from the grind of college and cheerleading for some spring break fun with her friends, but also with her parents and big sister as well.
The 19-year-old SMU Mustangs sophomore cheerleader and youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress recently wowed in her full uniform for a charity fundraiser, and then had mom Tavia Hunt and dad Clark Hunt at SMU for parents’ weekend where they took some sweet photos.
After the Super Bowl loss, Ava hung out with sister Gracie Hunt, 25, at an FC Dallas MLS game where they had dueling leather fits. That’s a team the Hunt family owns as well.
Ava and the fam hit Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which is a favorite destination of theirs, for “some much needed R&R” as she put it.
She also posed with dad:
And with mom and Gracie.
It sounds like it was a much-needed trip for the whole family as well as mom just made a cryptic Instagram post on Sunday about the “most challenging” month she’s having, and for Gracie as rumors are swirling about her relationship with Cody Keith — who was with the whole family in Cabo during New Years — being finished.
Get that R&R in Ava, because before you know it football season will be back for the Mustangs and the Chiefs.