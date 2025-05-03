Brittany Mahomes rocks breathtaking boots for Patrick F1 Miami date without kids
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have been super busy lately, but were able to find some time for a date night for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend without their three kids.
The Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback has been busy in the gym since losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. His wife has as well after having their daughter Golden Raye in January — she’s been crushing some heavy weights while taking a selfie with her “best workout partner” Golden.
While Brittany was able to get away recently for her best friend’s 30th birthday where she rocked a “golden hour” dress, it’s been all about kids for the couple that’s been together since high school and married in 2022. They celebrated daughter Sterling’s 4th birthday with a next-level cake, then had a theme park trip where son Bronze, 2, wasn’t very happy meeting Mickey Mouse, while dad upstaged the family photos in his shorts fit.
After an adorable Easter Sunday where they shared the first family photo with baby Golden all together, the couple headed to Florida for the big F1 race and events where Brittany rocked some amazing boots while showing Patrick some PDA at the Carbone Beach Party by American Express.
They even got to hang out with another legendary quarterback in Tom Brady during the $3000 luxury party.
Hopefully they enjoyed it because after that it was back to the chaos of having three small children with lots of toys.
