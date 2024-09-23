Ciara, GloRilla cheer on Steelers in blinged-out Russell Wilson jersey
Fans at Acrisure Stadium got to witness a show as the Pittsburgh Steelers had their most convincing win of the season to advance to 3-0, and some very special guests were in attendance.
R&B singer Ciara, the wife of backup quarterback Russell Wilson, and Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla were side-by-side to cheer on the Steelers on Sunday afternoon.
Ciara brought the style to the stadium with a custom, bedazzled No. 3 jersey repping her husband.
She shared a video of GloRilla and herself vibing out in their luxury box during the game.
GloRilla, who attended Steelers training camp, was also repping the black and gold with some Steelers shades and a beanie
It's a lot easier to have fun when the team you are rooting on is winning.
The Steelers are a surprising 3-0 to start the season with Justin Fields, who was acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears in the offseason, at the helm.
Pittsburgh will hit the road to finish off September against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, before returning home to host the Dallas Cowboys on the first weekend of October.
It's a good bet to assume Ciara will be there.
