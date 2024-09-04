2024 NFL WAG comprehensive list, photos: Taylor Swift, Ciara just the start
The NFL is back! While our favorite teams and players will be battling it out on the field, their wives and girlfriends will be cheering them on along with us.
We’ve compiled a list of the biggest WAGs to get familiar with for the 2024-2025 season.
Note: List is in alphabetical order by last name.
Simone Biles
Husband: Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens
Age: 27, Instagram: @simonebiles
Bio: Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history with seven Olympic gold medals and 23 golds in world championships. She was born in Ohio but moved to Texas at three years old when her siblings were placed in foster care. Biles was raised by her grandparents Ron and Nellie Biles and was officially adopted at the age of six. At around that time, she started her gymnastics career and has never looked back. She’s fresh off of three golds in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Now, Biles is focusing on building a new home with her husband. She’s been seen at his preseason games — even if in the wrong team’s jacket — and hopes to make it to games when she’s not on her Gold Over America Tour. The couple has been married since 2023.
Rachel Bush
Husband: Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer
Age: 26, Instagram: @rachelbush
Bio: Bush is a famous model and social media influencer. She grew up in upstate New York before moving to Florida to attend Florida Atlantic University. Her interest in modeling started when she was a finalist in a Miss Teen New York Paegent in 2014. She currently boasts over 4 million followers on Instagram. Recently Bush penned a tribute for Poyer as he left the Buffalo Bills for the Dolphins. The couple have been married since 2018 and have one daughter together.
Haley Cavinder
Boyfriend: Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson
Age: 23, Instagram: @haleycavinder
Bio: Cavinder is a famous athlete and social media influencer, with a TikTok account with her twin sister Hanna that has over 4.5M followers. They post viral videos like these bikini dancing videos. The twins played basketball at Fresno State before transferring to the University of Miami. Haley and Hanna announced they’ll be returning for their fifth and final year of eligibility. Meanwhile, Haley has been dating Ferguson since 2023, and she’s super excited for the season, hyping up Cowboys fans. Ferguson seems equally excited about the relationship, appearing to get a tattoo with Cavinder’s initials.
Ciara
Husband: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson
Age: 38, Instagram: @ciara
Bio: Ciara is a renowned singer, songwriter, and actress. She was an army brat growing up, moving all around before settling in Georgia and finishing high school there. In 2003, she made a name for herself with the hit single “Goodies”. Her and Wilson have been married since 2016 and have four kids together. They are both used to being in the spotlight — Ciara has over 35 million followers on IG — and Wilson has been an NFL quarterback for 12 seasons, including a Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.
Anna Congdon
Boyfriend: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley
Age: 26, Instagram: @annacongdon
Bio: Congdon and Barkley have been dating since 2017. They were each other’s fraternity formal dates while at Penn State. Congdon is a mom and works as a model and influencer. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Jada, in 2018, and son Saquon Jr. in 2022. This will be Congdon’s first season cheering for the Eagles after Barkley’s trade from the New York Giants.
Olivia Culpo
Husband: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Age: 32, Instagram: @oliviaculpo
Bio: Culpo is a model, actress, and influencer. She won the Miss Rhode Island USA competition, then Miss USA 2012 and Miss Universe 2012. She also has appeared in minor roles in TV shows, films, and even music videos like Nick Jonas’ “Jealous”. She has been dating McCaffrey since 2019, but the couple was recently married in June of 2024 in an extravagant wedding that included a decked out plane and McCaffrey's mom's viral dance moves.
Christen Harper
Husband: Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
Age: 31, Instagram: @christengoff
Bio: Harper is a model, actress, and influencer. Harper's acting career began as a child with a role in the 2004 short film “Seven Eleven”. She’s appeared in other films and was featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” featuring the Rams. Harper has been part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family since 2021, when she was named a co-winner of the magazine’s annual Swim Search. The couple linked via a dating app in 2019 and were recently married in June of 2024.
Sarah Jane Ramos
Boyfriend: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Age: 30, Instagram: @sarahjane
Bio: Ramos hails from Florida and went to Florida State, majoring in criminalistics and criminal science. She’s also a wine specialist, along with being an avid football fan, model and influencer. The couple has largely kept their relationship private, but welcomed their first child in 2024.
Mahogany Jones
Boyfriend: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuels
Age: 27, Instagram: @_mahogany
Bio: Jones earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and has worked as an entrepreneur, opening her own clothing company called Shades of Mahogany. She’s also a model and influencer, and regularly attends Niners games. She was a star on Netflix’s recent hit “Receiver” that featured Samuel. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2021.
Kristin Juszczyk
Husband: San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk
Age: 30, Instagram: @kristinjuszczyk
Bio: Kristin Juszczyk is a self-taught designer whose unique pieces have gone viral. Her clients include Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Livvy Dunne, Olivia Culpo, Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia, and Taylor Lautner, among others. She started her hobby by making clothes to wear to her husband's football games. The couple met in 2014 when she attended Towson University and he played for the Baltimore Ravens. They were married in 2019. Before moving to the Bay Area, she was a real estate agent. While she’s a designer, she can certainly rock a dress herself.
Claire Kittle
Husband: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
Age: 30, Instagram: @clairekittle
Bio: Claire Kittle was a basketball star in high school, becoming a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American team. She played basketball at the University of Iowa, where her and George started dating during their freshman year and have been married since 2019 (and again in 2021). You can see her college basketball profile under her maiden name Claire Till. Claire also competed in a bikini fitness competition in 2018 and ran a personal training business.
Anna Kupp
Husband: Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp
Age: 30, Instagram: @annamariekupp
Bio: Cooper isn’t the only athlete in the family. Anna, whose maiden name was Croskrey, competed in track, cross country, volleyball and basketball in high school. Later, she competed as a heptathlete at both the University of Arkansas and Eastern Washington University. The two actually met at a track competition and dated while at different high schools in Washington. Anna supported Copper while he was in college at Eastern Washington with a job at a local restaurant. They have been married since 2015 and have three sons. Now, they run the “Daily Grind” podcast where they share parenting stories and behind-the-scenes anecdotes of the NFL experience.
Katya Kuropas
Fiancée: Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy
Age: 21, Instagram: @katyakuropas
Bio: Kuropas and McCarthy have been dating since 2018 while both were still in high school at Nazareth Academy in Illinois. He finally popped the question this past January. Kuropas could be seen at McCarthy’s games at the University of Michigan.
Brittany Mahomes
Husband: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Age: 29, Instagram: @brittanylynne
Bio: Mahomes, then Matthews, is an accomplised soccer player. She starred in high school in Texas and then at the University of Texas at Tyler. Her 78 total points, 31 goals, and 111 shots on goal are each the second-most by a player in Texas-Tyler history. Brittany is also a certified personal trainer. Now, she is one of the owners of the Kansas City Current in the National Women’s Soccer League. Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts and married in 2022. In July, they announced they are expecting their third child.
Cameron Newell Rose
Boyfriend: Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers
Age: 21: Instagram: @rosesnewell
Bio: Newell is a native of Napa, CA, where she met Bowers while in high school. The two were prom dates. She currently is a marketing major at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Newell is also a member of the Kappa Delta sorority, per her Instagram page. Newell has also taken on other hospitality-focused and volunteering roles. She and Bowers have a long-distance relationship that started while he played for the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs. She will be attending Raiders games this season.
Izzy Nix
Husband: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix
Age: 25, Instagram: @izzysmokesnix
Bio: Nix spent most of her childhood as a gymnast, but gave that up for cheerleading. She was a cheerleader at the University of Auburn, where she meet the then-Auburn QB. The couple married in 2022 after she moved to support him at Oregon. Now, she's a fitness coach at F45 Training and has recently moved again to Denver, Colorado, to cheer on the Broncos.
JoJo O’Conner
Husband: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Age: 25, Instagram: @teniajojo
Bio: O’Conner graduated with a degree in women’s studies at Xavier University of Louisiana in 2021, and has been involved with STEM NOLA, working to provide children in New Orleans with opportunities in Science and Technology. The couple recently married in late June with Edwards-Helaire’s Chiefs teammates in attendance. O’Conner was seen celebrating Kansas City’s Super Bowl win last January and will be in attendance this season.
Kelly Stafford
Husband: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
Age: 35, Instagram: @kbstafford89
Bio: Kelly Stafford is a model and influencer. Like her husband, she went to the University of Georgia, where she was a cheerleader for Bulldogs football games. In 2021, she started hosting a podcast titled “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford" and never hesitates to speak candidly. Her brother is former NFL wide receiver Chad Hall. Kelly and Matthew have been married since 2015 and have four children together.
Hailee Steinfeld
Husband: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Age: 27, Instagram: @haileesteinfeld
Bio: Steinfeld is a bonafide movie star and singer. She is known for her roles in “True Grit”, the Marvel TV series “Hawkeye”, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films and the “Transformers” franchise. She has over 20 million followers on Instagram. Her and Allen have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023. They’ve been seen on vacation and she pulled for the Bills star from the Golden Globes red carpet. Look for her to be rooting at more Buffalo games this season.
Taylor Swift
Boyfriend (maybe fiancée soon?): Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Age: 34, Instagram: @taylorswift
Bio: The Pennsylvania native Swift does not have a college degree, but graduated from high school even though she was on tour for her first album. She’s worth over $1.3 billion, has hundreds of millions of followers on social media, and is a staple of NFL coverage at Chiefs games when she’s there. Swift and Kelce have been linked since 2023 and Chiefs fandom have never been the same. Maybe this year she’ll be drawing up plays for games.
Alina Thyregod
Boyfriend: Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams
Age: 19, Instagram: @alinathyregod
Bio: Thyregod is a 19-Year-Old European model from Denmark, and now resides in Maryland. She speaks four languages: Danish, English, Spanish, and French. The couple made their first public appearance together in a TikTok video on Alina’s account in January. The new couple wasrecently spotted on a European vacation this summer. Hopefully, she’s at lots of Bears games this season.
Sydney Warner
Husband: San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner
Age: 29, Instagram: @sydneywarner
Bio: Sydney Warner is an influencer and reality TV star who appeared on Season 24 of “The Bachelor”. Before her fame, she grew up in Alabama and worked as a nanny and a retail marketing manager. Sydney attended the University of Alabama and studied biology. She's also a licensed nursing assistant. Sydney and Fred tied the knot in 2022 and have one son together. Sydney will be seen at games with other 49ers WAGs on this list: Olivia Culpo, Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle, and Mahogany Jones.