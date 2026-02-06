Ciara Wins NFL Honors Red Carpet in Daring Lingerie Dress With Russell Wilson

If there’s a red carpet event and Ciara is there, she’s usually going to be queen of the night with her fit. While her husband and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is not up for any awards at the 2026 NFL Honors event, his wife should win one for her stunning dress.

The 37-year-old Wilson just finished his 13th season in the NFL where he started the season off as QB1, but eventually lost his job to rookie Jaxson Dart, who is also in attendance at the event.

Ciara supported him through it all.

Ciara supported Wilson all season long. | Ciara/Instagram

Wilson’s former team the Seattle Seahawks is playing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX in the Bay Area, which is ironically the same matchup the last time Seattle was in the big game in 2015 where Wilson famously threw an interception while at the 1-yard line with a chance to take the lead with under a minute remaining.

Last year, they both rocked New Orleans for Super Bowl week where Ciara, 40, upstaged Wilson with a unreal skirt fit.

Well, she upstaged him again with this daring lingerie top dress on Thursday night.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and Ciara on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here’s a closer look at it.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Ciara on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That’s going to be tough to top by anyone on the night.

Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and have four kids between them.

Tonight Mrs. Wilson was the family MVP.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Ciara on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

