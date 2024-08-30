Coco Gauff's Olympic rings necklace goes viral at US Open (PHOTOS)
Defending U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff is looking for a repeat, and she's off to a hot start at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.
The world No. 3 has advanced to the Round of 16 after winning in the tournament's first three rounds.
Gauff has wins over Varvara Gracheva of France, Germany's Tatjana Maria, and No. 23 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. In the Round of 16, Gauff will face fellow American Emma Navarro, who is the No. 13 seed.
MORE: Coco Gauff wins Olympic pin trading lottery with gift from Snoop Dogg
While Gauff has been dominant on the court, it is her accessories that are generating a lot of buzz on social media. Specifically, Gauff's necklace featuring the Olympic rings is all of the rage.
She earned it.
While Gauff didn't medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she did advance to the third round after wins over Australia's Alja TOmljanoviic and Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina. Ultimately, she fell short against Croatia's Donna Vekic.
But now, her attention is on defending her U.S. Open title on the hard courts and she's welll on her way to adding another Grand Slam win to her resume.
Gauff's next match against Navarro is scheduled for Sunday, September 1, though a start time has yet to be announced.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trifecta: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas’ epic photo after Fever game
Ahhhh: Paige Bueckers’ heartwarming UConn ‘first day’ return photos, nostalgic twist
Stylin’ too: Paige Bueckers shows off multifaceted fashions in summer photo dump
Real life: Gabby Thomas has a ‘real’ job? USA Olympians’ other professions revealed
Game, set, match: Leylah Fernandez debuts new hairstyle at US Open (PHOTOS)