NFL QB expert crushes Shedeur Sanders, dad Deion as huge mistake with scary grade
Drafting Shedeur Sanders in the first round would be a terrible mistake.
A bold statement no doubt, but one that NFL QB "whisperer" Quincy Avery firmly believes, and the ex-UCLA Bruins assistant and QB Takeover guru has trained some of the very best, including the Philadelphia Eagles reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs three-time champion (with three SB MVPs) and two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes. (Avery still works with Hurts along with the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud and Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love.)
As a guest on the "The Ryen Russillo Podcast," Avery gives the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and presumptive first-round pick a sixth-round grade. Yes, you read that correctly. A sixth-round grade.
The former Morehouse College quarterback thinks the Sanders name is over-inflating his abilities, not to mention the circus that would come with dad Deion would be a nightmare for an NFL franchise, Especially one that is nowhere close to winning a title.
His biggest criticism for Shedeur is that he throws the ball at or behind the line of scrimmage more than anybody in college, even though his average time to throw is 2.96 seconds.
"That means he's not processing the other information quickly enough at all," Avery said.
Avery doesn't think he has the arm talent, illusiveness, or processing speed to read defenses at the NFL level.
The latest PFF mock draft has him going to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21.
"I know he goes in the first round because of all the hype and all the things we said," Avery added. "But I think if his last name was Williams, he is a sixth round quarterback.
Is there anything he likes?
"He's tough as s**t," Avery said. "He is a tough dude... and [he] has a flair for theatrics."
And then there is Deion.
"What NFL coaching staff wants to draft a guy, and if you're drafting early, you're not that good. You don't have that much time left. You know his father is Deion Sanders, all of the scrutiny you're going to get, not just about his play, but his dad is also going to stir some things up. And then I got to worry about him trying to take my job. Like there's so many things that make it difficult for me to see it. I know people say like, his dad Deion is helpful. But I think that it's the opposite. If I'm the New York Giants, if I'm [Brian] Daboll, and I've got to put this guy in, that's not a good situation."
So if you're Mike Tomlin or Daboll or any other coach-general manager duo that drafts him in the first round, Avery wishes you good luck.