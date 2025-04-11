The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL QB expert crushes Shedeur Sanders, dad Deion as huge mistake with scary grade

The NFL QB 'whisperer' Quincy Avery, who has trained Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, does not have very good things to say about the famous son-father duo.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Drafting Shedeur Sanders in the first round would be a terrible mistake.

A bold statement no doubt, but one that NFL QB "whisperer" Quincy Avery firmly believes, and the ex-UCLA Bruins assistant and QB Takeover guru has trained some of the very best, including the Philadelphia Eagles reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs three-time champion (with three SB MVPs) and two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes. (Avery still works with Hurts along with the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud and Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love.)

Shedeur Sanders
Apr 4, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase. / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

As a guest on the "The Ryen Russillo Podcast," Avery gives the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and presumptive first-round pick a sixth-round grade. Yes, you read that correctly. A sixth-round grade.

The former Morehouse College quarterback thinks the Sanders name is over-inflating his abilities, not to mention the circus that would come with dad Deion would be a nightmare for an NFL franchise, Especially one that is nowhere close to winning a title.

Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders
Stephen Garcia/ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His biggest criticism for Shedeur is that he throws the ball at or behind the line of scrimmage more than anybody in college, even though his average time to throw is 2.96 seconds.

"That means he's not processing the other information quickly enough at all," Avery said.

Avery doesn't think he has the arm talent, illusiveness, or processing speed to read defenses at the NFL level.

The latest PFF mock draft has him going to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21.

Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, Pilar Sanders, Colorado football
Pilar Sanders/Instagram

"I know he goes in the first round because of all the hype and all the things we said," Avery added. "But I think if his last name was Williams, he is a sixth round quarterback.

Is there anything he likes?

"He's tough as s**t," Avery said. "He is a tough dude... and [he] has a flair for theatrics."

And then there is Deion.

Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter
Dec 14, 2024: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver-cornerback Travis Hunter with head coach Deion Sanders after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. / Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

"What NFL coaching staff wants to draft a guy, and if you're drafting early, you're not that good. You don't have that much time left. You know his father is Deion Sanders, all of the scrutiny you're going to get, not just about his play, but his dad is also going to stir some things up. And then I got to worry about him trying to take my job. Like there's so many things that make it difficult for me to see it. I know people say like, his dad Deion is helpful. But I think that it's the opposite. If I'm the New York Giants, if I'm [Brian] Daboll, and I've got to put this guy in, that's not a good situation."

So if you're Mike Tomlin or Daboll or any other coach-general manager duo that drafts him in the first round, Avery wishes you good luck.

Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
