Cooper DeJean’s girlfriend Steph Wilfawn rocks white string bikini in Mexico

The girlfriend of the star Philadelphia Eagles defensive back posts a sizzling look from Cabo.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Cooper DeJean is living his best life since the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, it got even better with a trip to Mexico with girlfriend Steph Wilfawn.

The 22-year-old DeJean was a hero for the Eagles in the Super Bowl with a huge interception returned for a 38-yard touchdown vs. Patrick Mahomes that really put took the life out of the Kansas City Chiefs. It also happened to be on his 22nd birthday.

DeJean (33) celebrates with teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While DeJean landed a big kid endorsement after the game, and is now considered a “sex symbol,” his girlfriend Wilfawn has slayed her fit game in a shoestring tank in sultry mirror selfie, and an innocent white minidress, and now absolutely crushed in a white string bikini while taking a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

Steph Wilfawn
Steph Wilfawn/Instagram

What a tremendous photo with the sun setting in the background.

Wilfawn and the Eagles second-round draft pick in 2024 met while Iowa Hawkeyes students. She works as a dermatology technician, per her LinkedIn profile.

Steph Wilfawn
Snow didn’t keep Wilfawn from crushing a game-day fit. / Steph Wilfawn/Instagram

DeJean was part of the "Exciting Whites" defensive back group and had 51 tackles in the regular season.

DeJean posted a picture of Cabo so we know he’s there with her and enjoying some much-deserved sun and fun with Wilfawn.

Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean and girlfriend Steph Wilfawn.
We’ve seen Steph rocking a white bikini before. / Steph Wilfawn / Instagram
Published
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

