Cooper DeJean’s girlfriend Steph Wilfawn rocks white string bikini in Mexico
While Cooper DeJean is living his best life since the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, it got even better with a trip to Mexico with girlfriend Steph Wilfawn.
The 22-year-old DeJean was a hero for the Eagles in the Super Bowl with a huge interception returned for a 38-yard touchdown vs. Patrick Mahomes that really put took the life out of the Kansas City Chiefs. It also happened to be on his 22nd birthday.
While DeJean landed a big kid endorsement after the game, and is now considered a “sex symbol,” his girlfriend Wilfawn has slayed her fit game in a shoestring tank in sultry mirror selfie, and an innocent white minidress, and now absolutely crushed in a white string bikini while taking a trip to Cabo San Lucas.
What a tremendous photo with the sun setting in the background.
Wilfawn and the Eagles second-round draft pick in 2024 met while Iowa Hawkeyes students. She works as a dermatology technician, per her LinkedIn profile.
DeJean was part of the "Exciting Whites" defensive back group and had 51 tackles in the regular season.
DeJean posted a picture of Cabo so we know he’s there with her and enjoying some much-deserved sun and fun with Wilfawn.