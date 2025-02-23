Cooper DeJean's gf Steph Wilfawn rocks shoestring tank in sultry mirror selfie
Philadelphia Eagles star defensive back Cooper DeJean is still flying high after his heroics in Super Bowl LIX, intercepting a Patrick Mahomes pass and returning it for a touchdown in Philly's 40-22 shellacking of the Kansas City Chiefs.
With DeJean's big play on the big stage on his birthday, his girlfriend Steph Wilfawn was also thrust into the spotlight.
Wilfawn caught the attention of social media after her stunning fit for the big game.
She has continued to bring out the stellar fits since Philadelphia became the kings of the NFL world, sharing an epic photo from the team's Super Bowl parade, while DeJean suffered some "battle scars" after his ridiculously oversized Bud Light chain smacked him in the face.
This weekend, the celebration continued with Wilfawn dropping another stunner on the 'Gram for a girl's night out.
DeJean and Wilfawn both attended the University of Iowa, with Wilfawn starting her freshman year in Iowa City while DeJean was in his final year with the Hawkeyes. She is still studying at Iowa with a major in enterprise leadership and a minor in human relations, according to US Weekly.
The couple went Instagram official on July 2024 over Fourth of July weekend.
Expect to see more of Wilfawn next season with a bigger spotlight on DeJean than during his standout rookie campaign.
