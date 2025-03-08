Cooper DeJean's girlfriend Steph Wilfawn flaunts innocent white minidress look
Cooper DeJean is winning at life right now. The 22-year-old Philadelphia Eagles defensive back is enjoying the Super Bowl victory and has Steph Wilfawn by his side, who just dropped another jaw-dropping fit.
DeJean was a hero for the Eagles this season as a rookie from the Iowa Hawkeyes and part of the "Exciting Whites" defensive back group. He had a huge interception returned for a 38-yard touchdown vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX that really deflated any hopes of a three-peat for KC. It was on his birthday, too.
At the Eagles parade, Wilfawn swooned over her man. Her man’s newfound fame isn’t easy for Wilfawn, though, as he admitted that him being a “sex symbol” now has been hard on her.
She certainly could be one herself with looks like her shoestring tank in a sultry mirror selfie, and now with her all-white dress selfie where she dropped a baby angel emoji 👼🏻 on it.
There’s not a lot on her relationship with DeJean, but the two met while they were both students at Iowa and she’s been by his side since he was taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.
Wilfawn works as a dermatology technician, per her LinkedIn profile. DeJean, meanwhile, just locked a deal with a popular diaper brand.
On game days, Wilfawn brought the heat with her fits even if it was snowing.
Now, she’s bringing it to the offseason as well with her latest white minidress.
