Cooper DeJean’s gf Steph Wilfawn had unreal vintage ‘Thriller’ homage
Cooper DeJean is one of a kind. The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl hero has been living his best life since securing a pick-six against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Big Game, which just so happened to fall on his 22nd birthday.
During the Super Bowl parade and rally, DeJean suffered when his ridiculously oversized Bud Light chain smacked him in the face.
DeJean's girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn, has been documenting his celebration every step of the way with an epic photo from the Super Bowl parade and a behind-the-scenes look at his birthday celebration.
MORE: Cooper DeJean yeets entire birthday cake at excited fan as gf Steph Wilfawn records
Now that the dust has settled, Steph is reliving the moments from Super Bowl weekend and shared a look at a hilarious sign she was carrying during the parade that portrays DeJean as Michael Jackson on the cover of his record-breaking album Thriller.
MORE: Cooper DeJean's gf Steph Wilfawn stuns in custom knee-high boots, sheer top
Epic would be an understatement.
Like DeJean, Wilfawn has been making her own viral headlines since the Super Bowl win, so it will be interesting to see how her social media presence continues.
If there is one thing we learned it is that she has an incredible sense of humor, so let's hope the content keeps flowing.
