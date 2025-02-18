Cooper DeJean admits being new 'sex symbol' is tough on gf Steph Wilfawn
Imagine how your life would change if you had a pick-6 against arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL. Oh, and you're a rookie from a small town in Iowa.
That's what happend to Philadelphia Eagles breakout star Cooper DeJean, who forever sealed the fate of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, as Philly never looked back and trounced KC, 40-22.
Since then, it's been a whirlwind tour of instant fame, including victory parade battle scars, for the first-year Iowa Hawkeyes Philly-fan favorite, which has to be overwhelming for a dude that grew up in Odebolt, Iowa, a tiny farm town of about 920 people. Plus, he received an amazing shout-out from Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark - a Chiefs fan no less!
On "The Pivot" podcast with Ryan Clark, the 22 year old, who had his birthday along with Saquon Barkley, 28, on Super Bowl Sunday, admitted the instant celebrity status did have a bit of a downside, especially for his girlfriend Steph Wilfawn, also a break out WAG with her fantastic fits throughout the New Orleans fairytale.
“She's been a trooper," DeJean said. "She's been handling a lot, going through a lot, but she's been there every step of the way… I met her back in college so she's been there for me which I appreciate, and I need [her] throughout this crazy time. My phone's been been blowing up, especially after the Super Bowl. It's almost hard to even go on my phone anymore just because everything that's going on, getting tagged in a bunch of stuff and and things like that. But, she's been a trooper. She's been there for me so I appreciate her for that."
When Clark's co-host Channing Crowder chimes in that he loved the money, but not the fame, DeJean agrees.
“Yeah it's been tough a little bit," DeJean admits. "Just like going out and and going places and sometimes you just want to enjoy your time out, and go do things that you want to do with with your people.
But I understand that it's what comes with it, but there are those times where you just want to sit back and relax with your people and do things that normal humans do. That's what comes with it."
Clark, wearing an "Exciting Whites" T-shirt, ends this portion saying he never wanted to have to schlepp to that tiny Iowa farm town to do the sit-down interview.
So if Wilfawn or DeJean ever need to escape the glare of NFL celebrity, Odebolt will welcome them with open arms. (You can catch the exchange at about the 34-minute mark.)
